American International Group Inc. Has $788,000 Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enova International worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE ENVA opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.