American International Group Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

ASTE opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $960.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

