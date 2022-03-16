American International Group Inc. Sells 851 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

