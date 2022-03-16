American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

APEI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

