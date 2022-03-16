American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVD. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

American Vanguard stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 242,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $534.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

