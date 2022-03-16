Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 48,931 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $238.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
