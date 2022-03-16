Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 48,931 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $238.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.31%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.