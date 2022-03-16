AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $148.78 and last traded at $147.61, with a volume of 13785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.15.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,356. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.