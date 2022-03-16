AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $152.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,519. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.