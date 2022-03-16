Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.28

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 6351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

