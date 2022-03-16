Amryt Pharma plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $499.55 million, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.10. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

