Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.11. The company had a trading volume of 364,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,784. Cintas has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.76 and its 200 day moving average is $408.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

