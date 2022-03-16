Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will report sales of $48.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.58 million. Landec posted sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $354.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

LNDC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,061. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Landec by 2,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 439,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landec by 18,127.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

