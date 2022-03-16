Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 878,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

