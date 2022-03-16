Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.