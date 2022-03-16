Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. 1,673,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,293. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,631,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

