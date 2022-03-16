Analysts Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Akerna reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KERN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 79,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

KERN stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.