Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,438. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.