Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CSII. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 13,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.