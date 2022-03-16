Analysts Expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to post $84.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.21 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $65.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $283.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.50 million, with estimates ranging from $332.70 million to $344.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE CHRA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,168. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $107,000.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

