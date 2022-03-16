Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) to announce sales of $168.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

MANH stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 256,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $113.09 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.