Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

MANH stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 256,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $113.09 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.