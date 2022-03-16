Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,687,000 after acquiring an additional 508,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

