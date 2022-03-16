Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 1,348,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $18,528,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.