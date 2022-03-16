Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 1,348,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $18,528,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

