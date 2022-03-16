Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680,000.00

Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) will post sales of $680,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $1.20 million. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $10.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.69 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $360.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 106,428.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

