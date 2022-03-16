Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.12. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

