Analysts Issue Forecasts for Invacare Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NYSE IVC opened at $1.56 on Monday. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 858,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,885.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 337,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

