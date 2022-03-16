Analysts Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Target Price at $99.20

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th.
NASDAQ:ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
