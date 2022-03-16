Analysts Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Target Price at $99.20

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

