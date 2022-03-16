Analysts Set Expectations for Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Latham Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $4,406,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $11,869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $4,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.