Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $121.60

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

