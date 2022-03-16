Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $200.00

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY remained flat at $$78.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

