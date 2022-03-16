Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $200.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Soitec stock remained flat at $$78.82 on Friday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

