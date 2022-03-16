Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$122.70

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,000 in the last 90 days.

TIH opened at C$115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$109.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.30. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

