Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $543.96

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $403.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

