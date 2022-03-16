Analyzing Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Soluna alerts:

This table compares Soluna and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -19.65% -13.97% -10.98% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42%

12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $9.60 million 14.56 $1.95 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 10.70 $42.54 million $0.40 4.35

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soluna and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Soluna on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.