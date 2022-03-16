Andrew King Sells 9,373 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($18.30), for a total transaction of £131,878.11 ($171,492.99).

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,427 ($18.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,759.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,816.65. Mondi plc has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a €0.45 ($0.49) dividend. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,133 ($27.74).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

