Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Antero Midstream makes up 5.1% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.41% of Antero Midstream worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 107,806 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AM opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

