Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.
AFT stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
