Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $158.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

