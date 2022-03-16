Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Buyback $6.00 billion in Shares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

