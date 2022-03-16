AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.92. 3,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,824,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,475,000 after purchasing an additional 903,470 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
