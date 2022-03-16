AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.92. 3,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,824,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,475,000 after purchasing an additional 903,470 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

