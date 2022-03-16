Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s previous close.

APRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

