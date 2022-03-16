Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTX stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

A number of analysts have commented on APTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

