Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 49495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

