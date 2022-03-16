APY.Finance (APY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $236,420.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $7.05 million and $236,420.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,671,380 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

