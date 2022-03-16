Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ares Management by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ares Management by 124,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

