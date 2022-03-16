Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 451,551 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arko by 135.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arko by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arko by 10.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

