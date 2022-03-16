Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 100,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

