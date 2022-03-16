Artivion (AORT) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) is one of 206 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Artivion to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Artivion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million -$14.83 million -50.05 Artivion Competitors $1.20 billion $91.91 million 25.65

Artivion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Artivion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artivion Competitors 1126 4385 7879 216 2.53

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.69%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.02%. Given Artivion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -4.96% 1.69% 0.64% Artivion Competitors -735.22% -71.07% -18.08%

Summary

Artivion beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

