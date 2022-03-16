Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $96.97 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

