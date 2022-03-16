Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,626.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.67. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $232.14 and a 12 month high of $349.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

