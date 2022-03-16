Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Shares Up 1.4%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 24 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.